U.S.-backed fighters have taken ISIS's de facto capital of Raqqa in Syria after months of battle, a militia commander said Tuesday.

"Raqqa is completely under control," said Cmdr. Lt. Gen. Talal Silo, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are battling the hyper-violent jihadis. He added that they are slowly searching the city for any remaining ISIS fighters, which may take some days.

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) celebrate at the front line in Raqqa on Oct. 16. Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images

Raqqa’s fall is both a significant military victory as well as a symbolic one. The militias have battled for control of Raqqa since June in a painstaking block-by-block, and sometimes building-by-building, fight for control.

At the height of its power ISIS ruled over millions of people and attracted thousands of fighters from overseas. From Raqqa, they oversaw management of much of eastern, central and northern Syria.

Now the militias have beat the group back and it holds on to a small fraction of its former territory.

Charlene Gubash reported from Cairo. Rachel Elbaum reported from London.

This is a breaking news story. Please check for updates.