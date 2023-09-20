Ravaged by floods and fires, Greece struggles on the front lines of our climate reality

The floods came just weeks after other parts of Greece suffered the worst fires in Europe. Climate change and a tinder-dry year created one of Greece’s hottest summers on record and the perfect conditions for an uncontrollable inferno that destroyed hundreds of square miles of forest.

Lifetime’s work lost

On one corner of a ruined street in Palamas, an entire wall has been ripped away to reveal a bedroom with family pictures still decorating the walls.

The bed has been thrown about by the water, but coats remain untouched on a rack. Also visible are a Greek flag and a military cap sent to the homeowners, whose son died during military service.

On a street in this quiet, rural town, every house was flooded. Personal belongings are strewn across Nicholas Plasteras street, the cars covered in thick sludge, homes damaged or destroyed. People searched for days through the wreckage looking for valuables.

A home in Palamas lies in ruins. Dave Copeland / NBC News

Sotiris Boutas, 35, described how he fled to a roof at 4 a.m. with 12 others. They were without food or water for two days, he said. The townsfolk had received no warning, he said.

Boutas ran a restaurant serving souvlaki, the classic Greek dish of marinated, grilled meat. Not anymore.

“It’s destroyed,” he said. Only the walls of his house are left.

Thousands of acres of farmland and crops have been ruined in the region of Palamas.

Many farmers have lost a lifetime’s work. But some here don’t blame the global effects of climate change but what they see as local corruption and incompetence.