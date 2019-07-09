Breaking News Emails
Recovered GoPro footage shows what is thought to be some of the final moments of the eight climbers who died climbing the Indian Himalayas.
On Monday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police released two minutes of footage they found while searching the area where seven of the eight bodies were found in June.
The recovered footage was taken at 19,000 feet, on the summit of an unnamed peak near the Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain in India.
The video shows the deceased climbers, who went missing on May 26, steadily climbing the mountain in seemingly treacherous conditions. High winds, but no voices, can be heard on the video.
Led by British climber Martin Moran, the hikers, a team of two Americans, four Britons, an Australian and an Indian liaison, were attempting to chart a new route on the mountain, according to the Associated Press.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police believe the mountaineers might have accidentally triggered an avalanche that led to their death. Their 11 person search team spent 20 days searching for the missing group, according to the police’s social media.
India forbids people from climbing the Nanda Devi, but does allow expeditions on the Nanda Devi East, where the hikers went missing. The mountain is notorious for its perilous conditions, and is thought to be one of the most difficult mountains in the world to climb.