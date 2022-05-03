Relief and tears in an eastern Ukraine parking lot

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Tears of joy and tears of sadness, tender embraces and passionate kisses — wave after wave of human emotion washed up on an east Ukraine parking lot this week that has become a safe haven of sorts for civilians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

The flow of cars never stops for long. Vehicles nearly bursting with people and luggage roll into the lot throughout the day. Weary families register with authorities and access help from aid agencies that have set up on the asphalt in Zaporizhzhia, some 370 miles southeast of the capital Kyiv.

Nastya Ponomarenko, 24, crying as she bounced her 5 month-old baby girl Alysa on her shoulder, fled from occupied Nova Kakhovka, a city just up the Dnieper river from Kherson.

“We were living a good life before the invasion,” she said. “I really want all of this to end.”

More than 11 million Ukrainians are believed to have fled their homes since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24, and many of those fleeing to Zaporizhzhia have seen some of the worst of the fighting.