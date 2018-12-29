Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By The Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenian police on Saturday said human remains that were found near a popular hiking spot have been confirmed as those of an American man who had been missing since June.

Police in the capital of Ljubljana said that identification tests established the death of 25-year-old Jonathan Luskin of Wisconsin. They said the remains discovered Dec. 23 at Iski Vintgar gorge displayed no signs of foul play.

Police say Lukin was reported missing to Slovenian authorities on July 25. Family members have said he traveled with them in Austria and Germany before parting in June.

Slovenian police say human remains that were found near a popular hiking spot have been confirmed as those of a missing American Jon Luskin. Courtesy WMTV

They said Luskin, who worked as a teacher in Hong Kong, wanted to extend his trip with a visit to Slovenia.

Luskin's father in September had said he was working with a lawyer to try to access the social media accounts of his missing son, a teacher in Hong Kong.

Allan Luskin, of Madison, at the time told The Associated Press there continued to be a "distressing absence of any clues" on the whereabouts of his son.

Jonathan had told a friend he was going to hike the Triglav National Park in northeast Slovenia. His father had said he hoped to track his son's searches on social media and maps he might have downloaded.