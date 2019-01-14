Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Elisha Fieldstadt

Emergency workers in Spain are desperately trying to rescue a 2-year-old boy who fell down a deep, narrow well Sunday.

More than 100 rescuers are trying to reach the boy, named Yulen, who fell into the waterhole in Totalán, a town in the southern province of Málaga, according to Spain's Civil Guard.

Spain's El País reports that officials believe the well is more than 300 feet deep, but they can't tell for sure.

The hole is only about 10 inches wide, posing a challenge to responders, Bernardo Moltó, a spokesman for the Málaga Department of Civil Defense, told NBC News.

Rescuers are also concerned that as they work to dig the boy out, soil will close the small opening and trap the boy, The Associated Press reported.

The well was developed about a month before the boy fell in, according to local media. Moltó said it's unclear if it was marked in any way.