Rescuers in Morocco race to save Rayan, boy trapped in well

Crews in Morocco raced to rescue a 5-year-old boy that's been trapped in a well more than 100 feet deep since Tuesday.

The scene has been playing out on multiple livestream videos watched across the globe via platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

The boy, identified only as Rayan, fell down the well on his family's property near the village of Ighran in the Chefchaouen province on Tuesday night, according to local reports.

His immediate condition was not clear, although local publication Le360 reported breathing was detected and oxygen was pumped into the area of the well he occupied.

The publication said a remote camera had been lowered near Rayan and was helping rescuers monitor his condition.

Moroccan crews work to rescue five-year-old boy Rayan, who is trapped in a deep well for over two days, near Bab Berred in Morocco, on Feb 3, 2022. AFP - Getty Images

Medical staff from the kingdom's health ministry was deployed and ready to treat the boy, and a helicopter was standing by to fly him to the nearest medical facility, according to state media.

A parallel hole was dug overnight almost to the depth of the well, state media reported, and Le360 said an additional horizontal tunnel would have to be created to reach him.

The publication said there was a setback on Friday when debris filled the parallel hole, delaying efforts for an unknown amount of time.

Live video from the scene showed multiple American-made Cat excavators around the well, with rescuers also working by hand.

State media said the well was unfenced.

A man identified by Le360 only as Rayan's father told the publication the boy was with him as he was repairing the well.

"Rayan was next to me," the father said, according to a translation. "At one point he fell. I didn't realize it."