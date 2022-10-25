LONDON — Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will take office as British prime minister Tuesday, the latest leader of the ruling Conservative Party hoping to break a cycle of political chaos and start to address the country's grim economic mess.

Sunak, the first British Asian to assume the role and a multimillionaire former banker, will meet with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace as part of a ceremonial transfer of power.

After receiving Liz Truss' official resignation, the new monarch will formally appoint Sunak prime minister and invite him to form a government.

Sunak will be the U.K.'s third leader in seven weeks.

Truss became the 15th prime minister of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign just 49 days ago. Now each of their successors will stand in their place, a mark of the tumult that has beset the world’s sixth-largest economy.

Sunak will then return to No. 10 Downing St., make his first speech as leader and appoint his Cabinet, personnel who will give a sense of how he hopes to tackle the plummeting fortunes of the country's economy and his own political party.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," he said in a brief, 90-second speech after winning the leadership contest Monday. "We now need stability, and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together."