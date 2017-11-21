Robert Mugabe, the world’s oldest ruler, resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, signaling the final end of his decades in power after last week’s military coup.

The 93-year-old despot wrote a letter saying he was quitting "with immediate effect,” said Jacob Mudenda, speaker of the country’s Parliament.

Lawmakers erupted in cheer at the news, which came after days of uncertainty and chaos following the seizure of power by military chiefs.

Robert Mugabe wanted to fight another election in 2018. Alexander Joe / AFP - Getty Images file

Moments earlier, the Parliament had begun to impeach Mugabe, who has run the increasingly impoverished southern African nation since its independence and the end of minority white rule in 1980.

He stunned Zimbabweans in a rambling live television address late Sunday night in which he surprised even his closest advisers by avoiding any mention of stepping down.

The country's ruling ZANU-PF party had already removed Mugabe as leader, naming Emmerson Mnangagwa in his place.

It was Mugabe's sacking of Mnangagwa as his vice president — paving the way for his wife, Grace, to succeed him — that triggered the army to seize control last Wednesday.

Lovemore Matuke, a ZANU-PF official, told The Associated Press that Mnangagwa, who fled the country after his firing, would take over within 48 hours.