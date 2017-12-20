Rohingya Refugees: How to help the children

Refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, are overflowing with more than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled what the United Nations says is a campaign of ethnic cleansing by military in neighboring Myanmar.

An estimated 40,000 unaccompanied Rohingya children are living in Bangladesh.

Photos: Desperate Rohingya refugees face squalor at crowded Bangladeshi camp

Rohingya refugees wait at a relief center at the Balukhali refugee camp at Cox's Bazar. Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images

Here are some of the organizations helping refugee children: