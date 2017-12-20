Rohingya Refugees: How to help the children

Refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, are overflowing with more than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled what the United Nations says is a campaign of ethnic cleansing by military in neighboring Myanmar.
An estimated 40,000 unaccompanied Rohingya children are living in Bangladesh.
Here are some of the organizations helping refugee children:
- Save the Children focuses on providing aid to children, mainly those without family. The group also distributes tents along with kits for cooking and hygiene. They are currently working on containing the spread of diphtheria.
- UNHCR distributes emergency aid and materials for shelter. The U.N.agency also helps protect and support unaccompanied children, the elderly and refugees who have survived rape and trauma.
- UNICEF provides shelter, food, supplements, water and vaccinations. The U.N. group provides facilities staffed with trained teachers and counselors where kids can learn and play.
- BRAC has built latrines, tube wells, emergency health clinics and spaces devoted to children. The group also provides clothing and household necessities at the shelters.
- IOM manages camps and shelters while providing healthcare and sanitation. The United Nations' migration agency's programs protect refugees, including children, vulnerable to trafficking.
- Action Against Hunger delivers hot meals and water, treats malnourished children, and is helping to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases. The group also provides psychologists and mental health counselors for refugees suffering from trauma.
