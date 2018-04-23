Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Royal baby alert: Britain's Duchess of Cambridge goes into labor

It’s a year of happy occasions for the U.K. royal family, which will also celebrate Prince Harry’s marriage to U.S. actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

by Rachel Elbaum /  / Updated 
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attend an event on March 22.Michael Dunlea / Express via AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted to a London hospital early Monday after going into labor with her third child, Kensington Palace announced.

The new baby will be fifth in line to the throne, kicking Prince William's brother, Prince Harry, down one place, to sixth on the list. It will be Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild.

The duchess, the former Kate Middleton, was admitted to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where she had her two other children, Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Princes William and Harry were also born there.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Born with a silver spoon (and a castle) : Revisiting royal births

01:18

If Charlotte's birth is anything to go by, fans of the royal family may get a glimpse of George and Charlotte visiting their mother and new sibling in the hospital. George visited his mother and new baby sister when Charlotte was born in May 2015.

Kate is expected to take a few months of maternity leave before resuming her royal duties.

"There's been an acknowledgement behind palace gates that Kate's got two jobs to do," NBC News royal expert Camilla Tominey said. "She's got to be mother to two — and then soon three children — while at the same time maintain her role as a very high profile figure in the royal family."

Kensington Palace broke the news of Kate's latest pregnancy in early September in a tweet. Six weeks before, Kate had joked about having more children while on a trip to Poland.

As she did during her first two pregnancies, Kate suffered from severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum. It was so severe during her first pregnancy in 2012 that she had to be hospitalized.

The duchess spent the first few months of her pregnancy at home and canceled her engagements, but resumed her busy royal schedule in January.

She has wound down her engagements and appearances over the last few weeks. On Easter, she appeared with the extended royal family at a service at Windsor's St. George's Chapel, where Prince Harry will marry the American actress Meghan Markle in May.

Her morning sickness meant that Kate missed Prince George's first day of school — a duty carried out by Prince William.

 The Duchess of Cambridge visits a primary school in Oxford on March 6. Arthur Edwards / Pool via AP

The young family now lives in London's Kensington Palace, where William and Harry grew up, after residing for several years at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Kate is one of three children, while William has one brother, Harry.

This year is full of happy occasions for the royals, who will celebrate Harry’s marriage several weeks after Kate gives birth. In November, Prince Charles, the queen’s son and first-in-line to the throne, will celebrate his 70th birthday.

The queen is scheduled to celebrate another royal birth this summer when she becomes a great-grandmother for a seventh time when Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall, gives birth.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
  • Contributors
  • David Rudge
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.