LONDON — Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday May 19, royal officials announced Friday, some two years after they first met.

The couple will wed in a ceremony at St. George's Chapel, a 15th-century building on the ground of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of London, where Queen Elizabeth II lives for part of the year.

Friday’s announcement from Kensington Palace follows news of the couple’s engagement which was released Nov. 27.

Los Angeles native Markle, 36, is bi-racial, divorced and three years older than Harry. She stars in the TV drama "Suits," now in its seventh season on the USA cable network. The show is filmed in Toronto.

Harry, who served two tours of Afghanistan with the British army, has visited her in the Canadian city several times.

Markle, who studied theater at Northwestern University in Illinois, is currently preparing for her first royal Christmas; she will join Harry and the rest of the royals for a traditional holiday celebration at the Queen’s country residence in Sandringham, near Norfolk, England.

A royal wedding has been anticipated since the couple made their first appearance together in September at the Invictus Games, the prince's sporting tournament for injured or sick veterans.

Royal officials have previously said Markle, who is Roman Catholic, will be baptised in the Church of England prior to the wedding, and intends to become a British citizen.

The weekend wedding date presents a diary clash for Harry's brother, Prince William, who has been president of England's national soccer association since 2006; it coincides with the final of the FA Cup, England's top soccer cup competition, which William usually attends to present the trophy to the winning team.