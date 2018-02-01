Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MEXICO CITY — Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed a landslide victory in Mexico's presidential election on Sunday, upending politics with promises to fight violence and corruption.

"I'm very aware of my historical responsibility," López Obrador told throngs of supporters in Mexico City's central square. "I don't want to go into history as a bad president. Now we are going to transform Mexico."

Earlier in a speech to reporters, López Obrador pledged to seek "a relationship of friendship" with the United States, Mexico's largest trading partner.

The 64-year-old former Mexico City mayor, who will take office on Dec. 1, is expected to move the country in a more nationalist direction.

"We have witnessed today a very profound reshaping of the country's political map."

López Obrador has pledged to reduce the country's economic dependence on its powerful northern neighbor, but also said he hopes to persuade President Donald Trump to help Mexico and Central America develop so as to contain illegal immigration to the U.S.

Mexico's current president, Enrique Peña Nieto, has quarreled with Trump over trade and immigration. The first high-level contact between López Obrador and the White House is likely to be a phone call later on Monday. Trump tweeted his congratulations Sunday night, saying, "There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!"

Earlier Sunday, Trump raised the possibility of taxing cars imported from Mexico if there are tensions with the new government.

According to a quick count by the electoral authority, López Obrador won 53 percent to 53.8 percent of the vote — more than double the total for his nearest rival. His allies were also forecast to win majorities in the Senate and lower house, according to a prominent exit poll.

The nationwide election effort was marred by violence, with an estimated 130 politicians killed in the course of the campaign across the country. For over a decade, the Mexican military has also been waging a war against hugely powerful drug cartels.