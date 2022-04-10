Russia appoints general with cruel history to oversee Ukraine offensive

Russia's reported appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, a man with a history of targeting civilians, to take over operations in Ukraine marks what some military analysts see as an indication that Russia intends to terrorize civilians as the war progresses.

Dvornikov, who most recently oversaw Russian troops in Syria, was chosen as the new ground commander in Ukraine, a U.S. official and western official confirmed to NBC News.

The decision to bring in Dvornikov could be an acknowledgement of what U.S. intelligence officials have described as a failure to bring the quick takeover envisioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, retired Adm. James Stavridis told “NBC Nightly News” Sunday.

"The appointment of this new general indicates Vladimir Putin’s intent to continue this conflict for months, if not years," Stavridis said.

Dvornikov is known as the "Butcher of Syria," Stavridis noted.

Intelligence officials have said that Putin expected the invasion into Ukraine in February to have been a swift and easy win for the Kremlin, but was met with an unrelenting resistance. Bringing in Dvornikov, a man known for his cruelty to civilians, is an attempt to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people, Stavridis warned.

"He is the goon called in by Vladimir Putin to flatten cities like Aleppo in Syria," Stavridis said. "He has used tools of terrorism throughout that period including working with the Syrian forces, torture centers, systematic rape, nerve agents. He is the worst for the worst."

It remains to be seen whether Russia’s “broken” command structure will find success in Ukraine, retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey told MSNBC on Saturday. Putin’s military failed to take control early on and have apparently now switched tactics, McCaffrey said.

“They’ve now gone to terrorizing civilians is our primary tool,” McCaffrey said. “And Dvornikov was the first Russian commander in Syria, awarded the Hero of the Russian Federation award for primarily dropping barrel bombs on defenseless civilians and using poison gas against them.”

The potential horrors facing Ukrainians under Russian occupation were starkly brought into focus last week after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near the capital, Kyiv. Residents described arbitrary killings, intimidation and looting by Russian soldiers in the five weeks under their control.

Ukrainian officials estimate hundreds of civilians were killed in Bucha, and accuse Moscow of committing war crimes there. Russia has denied allegations of targeting non-military targets and accused Ukraine of staging atrocities in an attempt to discredit them.

When asked by both CNN and MSNBC about Dvornikov on Sunday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan did not confirm or deny the appointment. He noted on “Meet the Press” that the U.S. “will do whatever we can to help Ukraine succeed.”