Russian attacks bring terror of war's early days back to Ukraine's capital

KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian missiles that tore through Kyiv during rush-hour Monday morning shattered windows, lives and a relative calm that had permeated the Ukrainian capital.

More than seven months into the Kremlin’s invasion, life in the city and others far from the front lines had felt ordinary in many ways: Workers were back in their offices, restaurants were serving customers and couples enjoyed casual strolls through parks.

Many had taken to ignoring the occasional air-raid sirens, such was the sense of safety with Moscow’s military long since pushed back from the region and now on the retreat in the east and south.

That all changed suddenly, sending residents scrambling for shelters and bringing back painful memories of the early days of the war.

“It was scary, it felt like Feb. 24 inside,” Kyiv resident Alyona Gudenko told NBC News on the phone from the capital, referring to the day Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion.

Speaking in Ukrainian, Gudenko, 32, said she was woken up by the sound of the first three explosions over the city.

Unfazed, she said she stuck to her morning routine and went to work, with air-raid sirens blaring. Then a colleague sent her a photo appearing to show some power facilities next to the office that were blown up.

“Almost immediately after, two more rockets flew overhead, the explosions from them echoed very close by,” said Gudenko, an accountant, adding that she wanted all those responsible for this latest barrage of terror to die. “What else can I say?” she added.

Like Gudenko, residents across Kyiv were woken by blasts in several parts of the capital, including its center. It sent many seeking shelter into packed underground subway stations, with the streets largely empty for hours as authorities warned new attacks may be coming.

The uncertainty also left shops closed and sent school children home.