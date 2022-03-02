Russia stepped up its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city Wednesday, with fresh strikes and paratroopers attacking Kharkiv as the seventh day of Moscow's invasion threatened to hit the country's major population centers with escalating violence and destruction.

President Joe Biden warned during his State of the Union address that Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a “high price” for his actions and announced that the U.S. would close its skies to Russian aircraft.

As a miles-long military convoy threatened Ukraine's capital, Russia appeared to focus its offensive on four strategic cities: Kharkiv, Mariupol, Chernihiv and Kyiv.

But despite intensifying strikes, Russian troops have made little progress over the last day due to both “logistical difficulties” and strong Ukrainian resistance, according to Britain’s defense ministry.

Latest developments on Ukraine:

Russian paratroopers landed overnight in Kharkiv, the northeastern city with a population of 1.5 million, according to Ukraine’s state communications service, citing its security service. Battles broke out between Russian and Ukrainian forces and Russian troops attacked a military medical center, the statement said.

The city had come under an intensifying assault on Tuesday from the ground and the air, with around 21 people killed and 112 injured during the course of the day, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional council.