Russia is attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research, U.S., U.K. and Canada claim

LONDON — Hackers from Russia's intelligence services have been attempting to steal information related to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, British officials said Thursday.

The attacks have been carried out by a group called "APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear," which has been been using malware to target various organizations across the three countries, the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre said in a statement.

The United States' National Security Agency and Canada's Communications Security Establishment both agree with the assessment, the British officials said.

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian intelligence services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement. "While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behavior, the U.K. and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health."

The group known as APT29 or Cosy Bear is well known in cybersecurity circles, having been responsible, according to U.S. intelligence services, for a slew of attacks against U.S. governmental and political organizations and other prominent groups in recent years.

On Thursday, British officials said the group was "almost certainly part of the Russian intelligence services." It has targeted organizations throughout this year, "likely with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines," the officials said.

