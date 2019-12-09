Russia banned from international sporting events for 4 years over doping

Russia has been banned from all major sporting competitions for four years after a string of controversies concerning its athletes' use of banned drugs, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday.
Russia would not be able to officially compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo or the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar. The news was first reported by Russian state-owned Tass news agency on Monday and later confirmed by WADA.
However, while the Russian flag cannot be present at events, Russian athletes can compete under a neutral flag if they are free of association with the doping scandal. Some 168 Russian athletes competed at the 2018 winter Olympics in Pyeongchang under a neutral flag. Russia has 21 days to appeal the decision.
Looking back at Russia’s sports doping scandal as agency cracks downNov. 7, 201903:35
WADA's executive board recommended a four-year ban in November this year. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) handed over laboratory data to WADA in January as part of a deal to lift the suspension of the Russian anti-doping agency. But WADA then accused Russia of tampering with the evidence.
WADA said it hoped the latest ruling would "draw a line under the allegations of a systematic conspiracy to dope Russian athletes."
WADA president Sir Craig Reedie said in a statement: "For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport. The blatant breach by the Russian authorities of RUSADA’s reinstatement conditions, approved by the [WADA Executive Committee] in September 2018, demanded a robust response. That is exactly what has been delivered today."
"Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order and re-join the global anti-doping community for the good of its athletes and of the integrity of sport, but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial."