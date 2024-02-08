Russia bans anti-war campaigner Boris Nadezhdin from running against Putin

Russian authorities have barred the only anti-war presidential campaigner from running against Vladimir Putin in next month’s election, heading off a challenge from a man who garnered surprise levels of support as he channeled simmering discontent.

Boris Nadezhdin became an unexpected phenomenon in Russian politics, presenting a headache for the Kremlin as it orchestrates Putin’s fifth term in power ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election.

On Thursday, Nadezhdin said on Telegram that he had been barred from the race as authorities could not verify that enough of the signatures he had gathered did not contain irregularities. He said he would appeal to the country's supreme court.

Hundreds of people in cities across Russia lined up to give their signatures in Nadezhdin’s support to allow him to be registered as a candidate by Russia’s Central Electoral Commission, an electoral procedure that the Kremlin often uses to weed out political figures who could seriously challenge Putin.

His disqualification signals the Kremlin has decided not to take the risk of allowing Nadezhdin on the ballot, even at the cost of further eroding the legitimacy of the campaign.

A seasoned, progressive-leaning politician who has been around since the ‘90s, Nadezhdin, whose name partially translates as “hope” from Russian, criticized the war in Ukraine, calling it Putin’s “fatal mistake” — a rare public stance in the country where the regime’s loudest critics are either jailed, exiled or dead. He has called himself a “Russian patriot” who wants the country to repair its broken bonds with the West.

He has met with a group of soldier’s wives whose protests have also been a thorn in the Kremlin's side, and spoken out on issues of public concern like widespread infrastructure problems that left many freezing in the Russian winter.

As Nadezhdin, 60, launched his campaign late last year, questions swirled about whether he was a Kremlin-approved figure whose only purpose was to give the election a veneer of legitimacy, and whether he would be allowed to be critical of the government if he was not doing so with the blessing of the Kremlin.

Nadezhdin has vehemently denied those suggestions.