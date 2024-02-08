Russia bans anti-war campaigner Boris Nadezhdin from running against Putin

Russian authorities have barred the only anti-war presidential campaigner from running against Vladimir Putin in next month’s election, heading off a challenge from a man who garnered surprise levels of support as he channeled simmering discontent.
Boris Nadezhdin became an unexpected phenomenon in Russian politics, presenting a headache for the Kremlin as it orchestrates Putin’s fifth term in power ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election.
On Thursday, Nadezhdin said on Telegram that he had been barred from the race as authorities could not verify that enough of the signatures he had gathered did not contain irregularities. He said he would appeal to the country's supreme court.
Hundreds of people in cities across Russia lined up to give their signatures in Nadezhdin’s support to allow him to be registered as a candidate by Russia’s Central Electoral Commission, an electoral procedure that the Kremlin often uses to weed out political figures who could seriously challenge Putin.
His disqualification signals the Kremlin has decided not to take the risk of allowing Nadezhdin on the ballot, even at the cost of further eroding the legitimacy of the campaign.
A seasoned, progressive-leaning politician who has been around since the ‘90s, Nadezhdin, whose name partially translates as “hope” from Russian, criticized the war in Ukraine, calling it Putin’s “fatal mistake” — a rare public stance in the country where the regime’s loudest critics are either jailed, exiled or dead. He has called himself a “Russian patriot” who wants the country to repair its broken bonds with the West.
He has met with a group of soldier’s wives whose protests have also been a thorn in the Kremlin's side, and spoken out on issues of public concern like widespread infrastructure problems that left many freezing in the Russian winter.
As Nadezhdin, 60, launched his campaign late last year, questions swirled about whether he was a Kremlin-approved figure whose only purpose was to give the election a veneer of legitimacy, and whether he would be allowed to be critical of the government if he was not doing so with the blessing of the Kremlin.
Nadezhdin has vehemently denied those suggestions.
Nadezhdin has also managed to achieve the seemingly unachievable in Russian politics — drawing support from multiple prominent Russian opposition figures, whose internal squabbles have long prevented them from uniting against the Kremlin. That includes supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
It appears the Kremlin has been taken by surprise by that unity and the surge of apparent public support for Nadezhdin, despite claims by Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov that Nadezdhin was no rival to the Russian president.
It appears to have been a surprise, too, for Nadezhdin himself, who told Russian media his popularity was indicative of the “demand for peace and changes” in the country.
“It is a very strange election because there is no real choice,” Nadezhdin told NBC News in an interview in Moscow in December, shortly after he announced his bid, saying he wanted to challenge Putin for undermining Russian democratic institutions steering the country to greater authoritarianism.
“I am ready for everything,” he said at the time.
Russian elections are often mired in irregularities and claims of fraud. It is extremely difficult for challengers to get their names onto a ballot at any level. Critics say Russia’s elections amount to little more than a sham, and Putin is all but guaranteed to win come March.
To get his name on the ballot, Nadezhdin had to collect 100,000 signatures from across Russia by the end of January to register his candidacy with Russia’s electoral commission, no small feat for a candidate who says his campaign is funded exclusively by crowdfunding.
The urgency to collect the required signatures in such a short time saw Russians inside the country and expats abroad line up outside his offices, viewing it as perhaps the only way to peacefully and legally show Moscow that there was support for an anti-war message amid a widespread crackdown on dissent.
Protests and public displays of criticism of the war have led to detentions and arrests, making opposition to the war nearly impossible without risking one’s freedom. The Kremlin insists that the number of Russians who do not support the war is tiny, and the majority of the society is consolidated around Putin.