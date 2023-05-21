Russian forces have claimed full control of Bakhmut, ending an intense monthslong battle for the eastern city that came to embody Ukrainian resistance.

The news will serve as a symbolic boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his first major battlefield victory in nearly a year may be a fleeting one, with his military forced onto the backfoot around the city and beyond.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has spent the weekend rallying support from world leaders, appeared to confirm the loss of the city.

Asked if the city remained in Kyiv’s control ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden in Japan at the G7 summit he said, “I think no. For today, it is only in our hearts.”

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose fighters led the costly Russian push for the city, claimed Saturday to have finally captured it. Russia’s defense ministry also said in a Telegram post that the city’s “liberation,” had been completed.

After a litany of setbacks, Moscow focused on seizing Bakhmut over the winter in the hopes of a much-needed success that could also serve as a stepping stone to the rest of the surrounding industrial heartland known as the Donbas. Ukraine sought to wear down Russian forces by forcing a protracted fight that turned into the longest and bloodiest of the war, buying time for its military to prepare a crucial counteroffensive.

In recent days Kyiv's troops have clawed back ground on the city’s flanks, exposing bitter divisions between the Kremlin’s military leaders and leading an angry Prigozhin to say his troops inside the city were at risk of encirclement.

The city's symbolic weight had grown with each day that Ukrainian defenders held out against waves of Russian attacks. That resistance became a point of national pride, with the phrase "Bakhmut holds" becoming a daily patriotic rallying cry.

It holds no longer, but Kyiv may feel it has served its purpose.