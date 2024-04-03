Russia has seen a significant jump in the number of people signing contracts to join the armed forces since last month’s deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said more than 100,000 people have signed contracts with the military since the start of the year, including about 16,000 in the past 10 days alone.

“During interviews conducted over the past week at selection points in Russian cities, most candidates indicated the desire to avenge those killed in the tragedy that occurred on March 22, 2024 in the Moscow region as the main motive for concluding a contract,” the ministry said.

At least 144 people were killed in a mass shooting and fire at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in an attack that was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Russia has said, however, that the attackers were linked to Ukraine — something Kyiv has repeatedly denied and the United States has dismissed as nonsense.

Russia is relying on a steady stream of new recruits to the armed forces in order to wage the war in Ukraine, now well into its third year.

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Wednesday lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish its depleted ranks after more than two years of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion.