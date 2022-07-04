The last Ukrainian bastion in a key eastern province is now in Russian hands.

Seizing full control of the Luhansk region on Sunday may represent not just a major public relations boost for President Vladimir Putin but a significant battlefield development that could set the stage for decisive battles to come.

Ukraine has acknowledged that its troops pulled out from the city of Lysychansk, just over a week after they withdrew from its twin city of Sievierodonetsk. Kyiv said the retreat was an effort to preserve manpower as it stares down a long war of attrition, while Moscow heralded what it said was a major victory.

The fall of Lysychansk dominated Russian state media headlines Monday, as the Russian leader held a rare televised face-to-face meeting with defense minister Sergei Shoigu to thank the troops and Ukrainian separatist forces for the capture of Luhansk. It was celebrated in propaganda videos from the battlefield and in photos taken by Russian cosmonauts in space.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. Mikhail Klimentyev / AP

The Kremlin’s forces were already looking to advance further in neighboring Donetsk, which together with Luhansk makes up the industrial region known as the Donbas, so attention was turning toward what the capture might mean for the future of the Russian invasion.

“The loss of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk is significant, but the Ukrainian decision to retreat buys Kyiv some time and avoids human losses that would be more critical than the loss of two cities,” Michael A. Horowitz, a geopolitical and security analyst, and head of intelligence at Le Beck consultancy, said.

“On the ground, the war is still far from being won,” he added.