Russia says Ukraine just attacked its key bridge linking Russia with Crimea

Ukrainian naval drones hit a key bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula, killing a couple and seriously injuring their daughter, the Kremlin said Monday.

The bridge, a symbolic and strategically important piece of infrastructure that was personally opened by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, connects road and rail traffic from Russia to the Ukrainian peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014.

Pictures from The Associated Press and others showed that part of the roadbed had fallen away, with warped metal girders hanging down toward the water.

Russian officials said the bridge was hit by blasts from two Ukrainian “unmanned naval surface vehicles,” Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee said in a statement, adding that it had opened an investigation in what it called a "terrorist act."

A man and woman driving along the bridge were killed and their daughter was seriously injured, the committee said.

Russian officials did not provide evidence of their claims of responsibility for the incident.

Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, declined to comment on whether Ukraine was involved. He only noted that "any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers" — meaning Russia, in comments to Ukraine's public broadcaster, Suspilne.

Photos from the bridge showed significant damage to its road section. Ostorozhno Novosti / AP

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, suggested Russia could be behind the attack.

"Given the unprecedented security measures that the Russians have been taking for a long time around the Crimean bridge, they most likely controlled this entire situation and it continues to unfold according to the script programmed by them," Humeniuk told Suspilne.

In October, Russia blamed Ukraine for another explosion that damaged the bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge. Ukraine admitted only indirectly to the attack months later.

On Monday, Russia's Grey Zone channel, a channel on the messaging app Telegram affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported there were two strikes on the bridge at 03:04 a.m. (8:04 p.m. ET Sunday) and 03:20 a.m., Reuters reported.

Vladimir Konstantinov, the speaker of the Russia-installed Crimean parliament, said in a statement posted on Telegram that the railroad section of the bridge, which is crucial for Russian military logistics, had not been damaged in the blasts.

"Kyiv could not help but know that the automobile part of the crossing is a purely civilian facility," he said. "But that has never stopped the terrorists. It won’t stop [them] in the future."

He added that "regarding the retribution," the Russian defense ministry "has promised strikes against the centers where the criminal decisions are made," he said.