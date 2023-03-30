U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges

A U.S. journalist with The Wall Street Journal has been arrested in Russia on spying charges, Russian state media said Thursday.

Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of "espionage in the interests of the American government," the Federal Security Service (FSB) said, according to the state-run TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies.

The FSB accused Gershkovich of collecting “information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” Interfax reported. It provided no evidence.

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to an overnight request for comment.

Gershkovich is a journalist covering Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union.

He was previously a reporter for Agence France-Presse and the Moscow Times and a news assistant at the New York Times, according to his author page on The Wall Street Journal’s website.

His most recent article, which was co-bylined, featured the headline: "Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone."

