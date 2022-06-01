Russia is advancing in the east behind a barrage of artillery that has strained Ukrainian defenses and Western unity over support for a protracted war.

The United States' much-anticipated decision to send Kyiv long-range missile systems that will allow its forces to fire farther and faster has likely come too late to save two key cities in the Donbas region that has become the focal point of the fighting.

But delivery of the weapons after months of urging from Ukrainian officials will help the country’s military to face the next, potentially decisive stage of the conflict.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would “provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield” — a move the Kremlin said amounted to the U.S. “deliberately pouring oil on the fire."

The White House National Security Council said that the weapons in questions were longer-range multiple-launch rocket systems.

MLRS missiles typically have a range of up to 40 miles, and can be equipped with GPS-guided missiles. HIMARS — a similar system to the MLRS — can have a range of up to 186 miles, depending on munitions. This would be a significant upgrade of the Ukrainian artillery’s current range, which tops out at around 20 miles with the M777 howitzers its allies have so far provided.

The systems have the added benefit of being self-propelled, meaning they can be fired and moved fast enough to avoid enemy response salvos.

Phil Wasielewski, a fellow at the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, said the systems would aid Ukrainian forces in the Donbas, where the battle has “turned into an artillery duel.”

He said that combined with their targeting capacity aided by commercial drones and counter battery radars, the systems would provide a “distinct qualitative and quantitative improvement” to Ukraine’s combat capability.

"These rocket artillery systems can destroy Russian cannon artillery systems and not be touched by them."

Ukraine's allies are slowly stepping up their exports of heavy weaponry, with Germany promising Wednesday to supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems.

However they are unlikely to arrive in time to save swaths of the country's east from being battered and overrun.

The Russian assault in Ukraine’s industrial heartland has edged toward capturing two key cities, with the mayor of Sievierodonetsk — one of the last urban areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province and a key target of the Kremlin's Donbas offensive — saying Wednesday that Russian forces now control 60 percent of the ruined city.