Russia has the advantage in eastern Ukraine. Now it's pressing for a crucial win.

Russia is tightening the noose on Ukrainian troops in the country's east.

A fierce ground and artillery assault has seen Moscow's forces advance, and they now appear close to encircling the last two hold-out cities in Luhansk province — which together with neighboring Donetsk forms the Donbas region that has become the key focus of the Kremlin’s war.

With Ukrainian officials voicing concern their troops are now outmanned and outgunned, this Russian push could prove a decisive moment in the conflict.

In recent days Russian forces have used heavy artillery, airstrikes and infantry to close in on the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysyschansk, the last two cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk, U.S.-based military think tank the Institute for the Study of War said in its most recent update on the situation.

If Russia succeeds in surrounding the two cities, which sit on either side of the strategic Siversky Donets River, they would be entirely cut off from territory under Ukrainian control. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from surrounding towns and villages in recent days.

Michael Kofman, the research program director in the Russia Studies Program at CNA, a Washington-area think tank, said on Twitter that “recent Russian gains offer a sobering check on expectations for the near term."

He said that while the conflict’s overall balance of power still lay with Ukraine and its Western allies, “the local balance in the Donbas during this phase is a different story.”