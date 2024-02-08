Russians freeze as Putin’s war and aging pipes reveal cracks at home

Two electric radiators were not enough to keep Russian pensioner Elena Grezkaya-Silko from shivering in her one-bedroom apartment.

After two major utility network accidents last month, she struggled to stay warm at home in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, where temperatures regularly dip below -4 degrees Fahrenheit in January.

After the first accident on Jan. 11, due to what authorities said was a defect in the main heating network, the heating batteries inside her apartment went cold, with only lukewarm and intermittent heating in her bathroom and kitchen. Then, a hot water pipe burst on the street near her building on Jan. 17, sending a geyser of hot water and steam into the air.

Her bedroom remained “icy cold” after that, she told NBC News in a phone interview last month.

It forced Grezkaya-Silko, 51, to seek warmth in the nearby shopping center during the day and stick close to her home’s heaters in the evening, wrapping both herself and her cat in blankets. “I go there for the whole day — I warm up there, I eat there,” she said of the shopping center. “I come back home, turn the heaters on, we warm up with the cat, and then we go to bed.”

The heating had finally come back, she said days later, after frequent calls to local authorities.

But her freezing frustrations are far from unique: Across Russia, creaking infrastructure and a wave of accidents have plunged households into the cold in the depth of winter, fueling rare showings of anger and irritation in a country where public criticism has been increasingly quashed.