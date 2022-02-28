Russia hit residential areas of Ukraine’s second largest city with heavy shelling Monday, according to Ukrainian officials, an apparent escalation of the Kremlin’s assault just as officials from both sides met for peace talks.

Videos shared on social media showed explosions across Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people, shaking apartment buildings and sending smoke billowing into the air. Others showed bodies lying outside apartment buildings and fires burning in the street. NBC News spoke with a resident who said that they were hiding in a bomb shelter during the barrage.

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian interior ministry adviser, wrote on Facebook that there were "dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded." He posted a video, saying "this horror must be seen by the whole world."

NBC News has verified the videos as authentic, but has not confirmed the number of casualties from the incident.

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the regional administration in Kharkiv, said that 11 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in strikes on residential districts of the city. “This is happening in the daytime, when people have gone out to the pharmacy, for groceries, or for drinking water. It’s a crime,” he told Reuters.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, despite growing accusations from Ukraine and officials across the world.