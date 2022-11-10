What Russia's Kherson retreat means for Putin’s war in Ukraine

The Kremlin ordering its troops to retreat from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and much of its surrounding region may be one of the biggest setbacks yet for Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

Wary Ukrainian officials have greeted the news with caution, rather than celebration, warning that Russian forces plan to turn it into a “city of death” filled with mines and bombarded by artillery fire.

But signs pointed to a humiliating exit rather than a trap — with Moscow’s military saying Thursday that a withdrawal had begun, and Kyiv’s troops advanced in its wake.

After more than nine months, the conflict has seen 100,000 troops killed or injured on each side, according to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who told an event in New York on Wednesday that he believed a Russian retreat was indeed underway.

Ukraine retaking the prized port city could mark a decisive moment, Western officials and military analysts said.

Here’s what to know about one of the most important developments of the war so far.

Why is Russia retreating?

Moscow’s defense ministry said Thursday that “the maneuver of Russian troops to the prepared positions” on the other side of the Dnieper River was underway “in strict accordance with the approved plan.”

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, announced the move a day earlier in a televised address that followed weeks of hints it may be necessary to pull back to more defensible lines in the face of a grinding counteroffensive.