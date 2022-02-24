Russia launched attacks on multiple cities in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, a decisive escalation after months of military buildup that stirred dire warnings from the United States and its allies.

NBC News reporters in the central capital of Kyiv and the northeast city of Kharkiv reported hearing loud explosions or thuds just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a public address that he had authorized a military action against Ukraine. Journalists in other cities also reported hearing explosions.

Putin said he was taking action to “demilitarize” Ukraine because the West had pushed too far in trying to draw the country into the NATO alliance and had threatened Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.

“I urge you to immediately lay down your weapons and go home,” Putin said, speaking to Ukrainian soldiers during a special televised address.

Putin also warned against any retaliation from other countries.

“The response from Russia will be so severe that no foreign nations have ever experienced it before,” Putin said. “All decisions have been made.”

Ukrainian officials reported that cruise or ballistic missiles targeted military control centers in the Kyiv area.

Anton Herashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, said in a WhatsApp message to journalists that Russian troops had landed in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa and crossed the border near Kharkiv, though there was still no eyewitness confirmation of those movements.

As dawn broke in Ukraine, the only confirmed signs of military activity were the sounds of explosions, which Richard Engel of NBC News said appeared to be pinpoint strikes against military installations. Nonetheless, Ukrainian officials said the full invasion had begun.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. “Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

The attacks drew swift rebuke from President Joe Biden, who vowed to take action.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” he said in a statement. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides with some 150,000 troops, in addition to air and naval forces. The buildup, allied with Moscow’s bold security demands, prompted fears of an invasion and stark predictions for civilian and military casualties.

The move leaves Europe facing one of its gravest security crises since the Cold War, and Biden confronting perhaps his greatest foreign policy challenge since taking office. He previously said a Russian invasion would be “the most consequential thing that has happened in the world, in terms of war and peace, since World War II.”

It comes after a tense standoff between Moscow, the U.S. and NATO over the Kremlin’s desire to halt what it sees as its neighbors’ unacceptable drift toward the West — a trend at the heart of Russian demands that formed the basis of weeks of diplomatic efforts to ward off a deadly new conflict. Putin has also repeatedly said he does not believe Ukraine has the historical right to exist as an independent country from Russia.

The fresh crisis comes eight years after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed pro-Russian separatists in the country’s east, a conflict that has remained unresolved and claimed an estimated 14,000 lives.

In recent days an escalation in shelling there, followed by Russia recognizing the breakaway regions’ independence and sending in troops, stoked fears that Putin was creating a pretext for an attack.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that the separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked for military assistance to defend against what it has called Ukrainian “aggression.” In reality there is little or no evidence Ukraine has been attacking the separatist regions, and Russia’s actions have been widely seen in the West as attempting to concoct a pretext for war.

Focus is also turning to Biden’s next steps and the response of Western leaders who have already imposed sanctions on Moscow but vowed more severe consequences in the event of such an attack.

That response could take many forms, from personal sanctions against Putin to banning Russia from the SWIFT global payments system. Biden has ruled out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, but sent millions of dollars worth of military aid to Kyiv and deployed thousands of troops to Eastern Europe to bolster NATO allies.

Russia’s move caps off years of tensions between the Kremlin and the West, sparked by Washington’s accusations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, used chemical weapons to go after its enemies abroad, and intensified a crackdown on any form of dissent at home.

After seeking a pivot to Asia to counter the threat of China, the U.S. may now be forced to turn its focus back to Europe as Putin moves to restore Russia’s influence over its neighbors, three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Putin’s endgame in Ukraine has dominated conversations in Washington and in Europe since late last year, with military analysts split on his plans after diplomatic efforts by western leaders made little progress.

Throughout the standoff, Moscow demanded security guarantees that would include a stop to NATO’s expansion eastward and a formal veto on Ukraine ever joining the military alliance. The demands were largely dismissed by the U.S. and its allies, but leaders in Washington and Europe have continued to seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis.