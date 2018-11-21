Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Alastair Jamieson

A bid by a Vladimir Putin loyalist to become president of Interpol was thwarted Wednesday following a lobbying campaign by the U.S. and its European allies.

The Trump administration and a group of senators opposed the candidacy of Maj. Gen. Alexander Prokopchuk of Russia's Interior Ministry, alleging an election win would allow Moscow to abuse Interpol's "red notice" system to go after political opponents.

Very strong letter from 12 US Senators including @SenatorDurbin @SenatorCardin @SenFeinstein @SenWhitehouse @SenBlumenthal and others arguing against Russia taking over Interpol and using their persecution of me as the example. pic.twitter.com/Rum6a6TpEh — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) November 21, 2018

Russia accused its critics of running a "campaign to discredit" their candidate, calling Prokopchuk a respected professional.

The vacancy arose after the international crime agency’s previous president, Meng Hongwei, was detained in China.

Prokopchuk was defeated by South Korea's Kim Jong Yang, who secured at least two-thirds of votes cast at the organization’s annual congress in Dubai.

Kim had been acting president since Meng’s detention and was backed by the White House.

More than a dozen American senators wrote an open letter opposing Prokopchuk’s bid, accused Russia of exploiting the global body to settle scores and harass dissidents.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said it was “akin to putting a fox in charge of a henhouse.”

Before the vote, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged delegates from the 194 member states to “choose a leader with credibility and integrity that reflects one of the world's most critical law enforcement bodies.”

He added: “We believe Mr. Kim will be just that."

The Kremlin said Tuesday that public opposition by the U.S. senators amounted to election meddling.

But Lithuania, a former Soviet state, had threatened to quit the agency if a Russian figurehead was chosen.

Maj. Gen. Alexander Prokopchuk (left) and Meng Hongwei during a meeting in Singapore last year. Roslan Rahman / AFP - Getty Images file

Kim, 57, worked in the South Korean police for more than 20 years before retiring in 2015. He will serve until 2020, completing the four-year mandate of his predecessor.

While day-to-day work is handled by Secretary-General Jurgen Stock of Germany, the presidency still commands influence.

Russia's Interior Ministry said after the vote that Prokopchuk, who is a vice president at Interpol, would continue his role in that position.

Based in the French city of Lyon, Interpol is best known for issuing "red notices" that identify suspects pursued by other countries, effectively putting them on the world's "most-wanted" list.

Critics say countries such as Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Iran and China have used the system to try to round up political opponents, journalists or activists.

Here is the Interpol vote: 101 for the South Korean candidate, 61 for the Russian. A total humiliation for Putin. He must be stomping around the Kremlin right now, furious. https://t.co/KXoK2kH147 — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) November 21, 2018

In 2016, Interpol introduced new measures aimed at strengthening the legal framework around the "red notice" system but member countries can issue requests directly to other countries using Interpol's communication system, without going through a centralized vetting process.