President Vladimir Putin‘s rule over Russia, set to be extended in an effectively uncontested election over the next few days, has never been more total — from the Arctic penal colony where the man who posed the greatest challenge to that rule died, to the field north of Moscow where a rebellious mercenary chief was killed in a fiery plane crash.

Putin will begin another six years in power with his domestic opponents either dead, jailed or exiled. His war in Ukraine has recast life at home and intensified a clash with the West now shadowed by the uncertainty of America’s own election. Russia’s military is advancing on the battlefield and its economy has shown surprising resilience in the face of global sanctions.

The victory orchestrated by the Kremlin, however, will bely signs of fragility behind that choreographed show.

Despite an atmosphere of repression not seen since the Soviet era, there have been sprouts of internal dissent and external attacks ahead of the election that have pierced the picture of unity and stability the Kremlin has cultivated.

“The results have been announced in advance,” said Nikolai Rybakov, chairman of Russia’s liberal political party “Yabloko,” which decided not to join the race this year. “It’s painful, unpleasant and shameful but you have to admit that you can’t influence the results right now,” he said in a phone interview from Moscow this week.

“We see that people have an internal demand for peace and changes for the better. But it’s hard for people to resist the ever-present propaganda of hate and anti-Westernism. And on the other hand, people see what criticism of the government can lead to,” Rybakov added. “People are afraid for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, and you can’t blame them.”

War and repression

Six years ago, Putin’s victory in the 2018 election was also a foregone conclusion. But his army was not waging a brutal full-scale war across the border, opposition leader Alexei Navalny was still a free man investigating official corruption, some independent press could still operate inside the country and Russia was preparing to welcome the world for the men’s soccer World Cup.

Back then, Putin’s regime was repressive but more wary of how it was perceived. The invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022 has changed that.

But Putin appears to be in a stronger position than at any point in his 24 years in power.

His approval rating remains high at 86%, with 76% of Russians supporting his war in Ukraine, according to the independent pollster Levada Center.

Of course gauging public opinion is difficult in Russia, with relentless propaganda boosting the Kremlin’s narrative and people often too afraid to speak freely.

Perhaps one crucial factor is that the country’s economy has largely weathered international sanctions.

Western brands have been replaced by Russian ones, and closer ties with Asia, particularly China, have helped fill some gaps.

Inflation is higher than 7%, meaning that prices have soared for some everyday goods — including eggs, leading to a high-profile shortage that forced Kremlin intervention. But official statistics show wages are rising and in general there has been little economically to shake Russians from their everyday lives.