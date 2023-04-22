Security guard, fitness trainer, taxi driver: All important jobs in peacetime but, in wartime Russia, these are not for “real men.”

That’s the message the Kremlin is hoping will help boost recruitment efforts and replenish forces depleted by more than a year of grueling conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a new advertising campaign this week centered on the idea, part of a broader push to entice military-age men to join the fight in large numbers and avoid the need for a new wave of conscription ahead of a widely expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

A video that appeared across the ministry’s social networks Wednesday features three men going about their daily lives and working seemingly mundane jobs.

As dramatic music plays in the background, all three appear to ponder their life choices, imagining themselves instead in army uniforms, with an arm patch prominently featuring the letter “Z,” which has become the symbol of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“Did you dream of becoming this kind of a defender?” the advertisement asks as it shows the security guard manning an entrance to a grocery shop, next to a produce stand. “Is your strength really in this?” it asks while showing the fitness trainer helping a client lift a weight. “Is this the path you wanted to choose?” it asks a taxi driver as he drops off a passenger.

All three then appear looking stern while walking through thick fog in what appears to be a battlefield, wearing uniforms and carrying assault rifles in their hands.

“You are a real man. Be one,” a message on the screen tells viewers, before cutting to a graphic from the ministry that calls for men to sign up as contract soldiers with a promised monthly salary starting at 204,000 rubles (nearly $2,500) — a significant sum for most Russian families and more than triple the average salary, according to official statistics from 2021.

The ad comes as the Kremlin’s invasion is centered on the grueling battle for the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, in which ammunition and soldiers on both sides have been severely drained. Moscow is preparing for a counteroffensive expected to be launched by Kyiv this spring, having seen its own winter push falter.

Last week, Russian lawmakers hastily approved new legislation allowing authorities to deliver conscription notices electronically, making it almost impossible to avoid getting drafted.

The law has raised fears that a second wave of mobilization for the war in Ukraine could be imminent.

Russia called up some 300,000 men during the first wave last September, leading to protests and a mass exodus of men.

Moscow has not said how many more men it might be seeking to recruit, playing down any fears of a new mobilization.

Recruitment posters have been popping up around Moscow since the beginning of the invasion but have become more commonplace in recent weeks.