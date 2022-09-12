The tide appears to have turned.

In a development that stunned the watching world as much as the Kremlin, Ukrainian troops have set Russian President Vladimir Putin back on his heels after more than six months of grinding conflict — raising hopes that Kyiv could even push on and drive Moscow's invaders out of further territory.

Ukrainian forces have routed Russian soldiers from the northeastern region of Kharkiv, forcing Putin's men to retreat after a surprise counteroffensive that has left the Kremlin's cheerleaders scrambling to adjust and its military racing to gather its defenses in the east and south.

Ukraine's military said it had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers (about 1,200 square miles) this month. Britain's defense ministry backed this up, saying in an update Monday that "Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London," or roughly the size of Rhode Island.

NBC News has not verified the claims.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy captured the increasingly optimistic mood in his country in stirring prepared remarks and triumphalist comments on social media.

“Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make concessions?” Zelenskyy wrote on his verified Facebook page Sunday. “Did you really not understand anything? Didn’t understand who we are? What we are for? What we are talking about?”

Seeking to press their advantage, Ukrainian forces kept pushing deeper on Monday into territory previously controlled by Russian troops. Military and security analysts say the operation has demonstrated to the world — and in particular Kyiv’s Western allies — that Putin’s forces are drained and depleted by months of stern resistance, in a clear turning point for the war.