LONDON — Russia said it had “irrefutable” evidence that the deadly Syria chemical weapons attack that has prompted the U.S. to consider airstrikes was fabricated.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference Friday that there was a “very alarming atmosphere” over the issue and likened plans for a military response to failed action in Libya.

“God forbid any other military gambles will be taken in Syria,” he said.

Lavrov cited "irrefutable data that [this] was yet another staged event and staging was done … by the special services of one of the countries at the forefront of the anti-Russia campaign.

His comments come after President Donald Trump called last Saturday’s attack in Douma “heinous” and “atrocious” and said his administration was weighing how to respond.