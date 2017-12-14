Allegations of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s election campaign were “invented” by Trump's opponents, Vladimir Putin said Thursday while praising the president's “serious achievements” in office.

“All of this has been invented, made up by people who are in opposition to President Trump with a view to shedding a negative light on what [he] is doing,” the Russian leader said at his annual televised news conference, calling the allegations “very bizarre.”

Those behind the claims are trying to “impede” Trump’s agenda and are damaging the U.S. political system by failing to respect voters who chose the president, he added.

Putin also called for improved relations with the U.S., saying America and Russia should “go forward without trying to be at one another’s throats like animals.”

The Russian president was asked to explain the number of contacts between the Trump campaign and Kremlin officials — many of which have emerged in the course of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Putin said it was “common, universal practice” for governments to meet overseas candidates and representatives.

He said it was up to American citizens to assess Trump’s performance in office but added: “We have seen serious achievements … look at how the markets have grown; it attests to the trust investors are showing in the economy, trust in what Trump is doing in this particular field.”

There are some things Trump has been unable to achieve because of domestic opposition, said Putin, such as reforming the American healthcare system.

The news conference came days after Putin made a triumphant trip to Syria to hail a victory for Russian forces in Syria and to Egypt and Turkey where he announced deeper ties and trade deals.

An upbeat Putin also pledged to create a “forward-looking, modern country” if re-elected as Russia’s president next year.

The 65-year-old said he wanted to improve living standards if, as seems likely, he wins another six-year term on March 18. With his approval ratings topping 80 percent, he is on course to extend his lock on power to 24 years and become the country’s longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

He told reporters Russia’s economy had largely overcome major shocks caused by a drop in oil prices and Western sanctions.

Asked if it was "boring" not to have a significant political rival in the forthcoming poll, Putin said it was not his duty to create opposition but said Russia’s political system “should be competitive.”

He suggested the lack of opposition was down to economic improvements in recent decades and the failure of other parties to address the concerns of ordinary Russians.

Alexei Navalny, the 41-year-old anti-corruption crusader, said last week that he would also run for president, even though an embezzlement conviction he calls politically motivated officially bars his candidacy. He has been repeatedly jailed for organizing protest rallies.

Another contender is socialite-turned-journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

Putin said he would run as a self-nominated candidate, keeping a distance from the main Kremlin-controlled party, United Russia.

In previous years, Putin has also faced questions about his personal life at the news conference, including one about the identity of his daughters, who were born in the 1980s in Germany when he was working for the KGB spy agency.