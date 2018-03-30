Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LONDON — Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday published a video purporting to show the test-firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile of the type trumpeted earlier this month by President Vladimir Putin.

The Sarmat missile, which replaces a Soviet-era version, was launched at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northern Archangel province close to the Arctic Circle, the ministry said in a tweet.

In a televised news conference on March 1, Putin announced that Russia has a new array of nuclear-capable weapons including an intercontinental ballistic missile that renders defense systems "useless," supersonic missiles and drone submarines.