Russia steps up Ukraine offensive as Biden increases economic pressure

Russia appeared to step up its military offensive in Ukraine Friday, widening its aerial campaign to hit targets further west as its forces edged closer to an assault on the capital, Kyiv, and kept up the pressure on besieged cities across the country like Mariupol.
Moscow’s troops have struggled to make progress in more than two weeks of war, but their assault has left people trapped and bombarded in worsening conditions. Ukraine continued its efforts to evacuate residents from hard-hit areas, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying as many as 100,000 civilians had been brought to safety over the past two days.
As the West moved to ramp up its bid to isolate and punish Moscow for its invasion, the White House said President Joe Biden will announce new measures to "hold Russia accountable" Friday morning. Vice President Kamala Harris was heading to Romania on the next leg of a trip to reassure European allies.
Latest developments on Ukraine:
- Russian forces edged closer to Kyiv as the huge military convoy threatening the capital apparently dispersed.
- Russia launched new airstrikes against Ukrainian cities further west.
- The number of refugees who have fled the country reached 2.5 million, the U.N. said.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a plan to bring in thousands of fighters from the Middle East.
- President Joe Biden was set to announce new measures against Moscow.
Russia expands its attack
Russian forces appeared to be moving closer to a potential ground offensive against Kyiv, according to satellite images and Western officials, while widening their aerial campaign against Ukraine's cities.
Russian troops had edged closer to the capital on Thursday and could be just 10 miles from the city center, a senior U.S. defense official said. Britain’s defense ministry also warned early Friday that Moscow was likely seeking to “reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity” over the coming days, which it said would likely “include operations against the capital Kyiv.”
For days analysts have been monitoring a mileslong military convoy threatening the capital that appeared stalled. Maxar, a commercial satellite firm, said the column has now "largely dispersed and redeployed," sparking fears the convoy of armored units may be readying for an advance on Kyiv.
Russian forces have hit fierce Ukrainian resistance in the areas surrounding the capital, so it remains to be seen whether a renewed push there would be successful. U.S. intelligence indicates Russian forces are capable of encircling Kyiv in one to two weeks, a U.S. official said Thursday. But the battle to take the capital city would likely take much longer, possibly four to six weeks, the official said.
Meanwhile, Russian forces appeared to expand their offensive further west, with airstrikes hitting the central city of Dnipro overnight and airports in two western cities early Friday.
Ukraine's state emergency service said there were at least three airstrikes in the Novokodatskyi district of Dnipro early Friday morning, hitting around a kindergarten school, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory. At least one person was killed, it said.
NBC News has not verified the number of people killed, and Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians.
Local authorities said Russian strikes also targeted airports in Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, marking a further expansion of the conflict to the west. In video shared on Telegram Friday, Yurii Pohuliaiko, head of the Lutsk regional council said two military members had died after strikes hit a military airport in his city.
As Russia makes limited progress and takes on growing losses, the Kremlin moved to bolster its forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin greenlit a plan to bring thousands of fighters from the Middle East to join Russian troops.
Speaking at a security council meeting, Putin said he believed those who want to fight alongside Russian forces should be allowed to, Reuters reported. His defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said there were as many as 16,000 volunteers ready to join the fight.
Humanitarian crisis grows
Russia appeared to be intensifying its attacks on major cities in Ukraine even as it faced growing global condemnation and fueled a growing humanitarian crisis.
Moscow was accused of war crimes in the wake of the deadly airstrike on a hospital in Mariupol, where officials warned a “humanitarian catastrophe” was unfolding amid failed attempts to get residents out and aid into the southern port city.
The city of around 400,000 people has been cut off from access to heat, electricity and water for at least a week during freezing temperatures. It has held out even as fears grow for the fate of its residents.
Moscow said Friday that Russian-backed separatists had captured nearby Volnovakha, a small city in the Donetsk region that has also been encircled and bombarded. NBC News has not confirmed this development and Ukrainian officials have not commented.
On Thursday, high-level talks in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers appeared to make little progress.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he left the meeting with the impression that Russia expected his country to surrender. "But this is not what they are going to get," he said. His Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, claimed that Russia "did not attack Ukraine," and suggested that the invasion came after complaints from Moscow over threats to Russia had fallen upon deaf ears.
The absence of any diplomatic breakthrough left little prospect of an end to the conflict or the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
The number of refugees who have fled the country reached 2.5 million Friday, according to the United Nations refugee agency. More than 1.5 million people have sought refuge in Poland, while hundreds of thousands more have fled to other neighboring countries.
Nearly 2 million more have been displaced within Ukraine, leaving their homes and often their families behind to escape the fighting.
Biden, allies ramp up pressure on Russia
With Russia showing no signs of stepping back from its military offensive, Biden's announcement was expected to increase the economic pressure on Moscow.
The president was reportedly set to announce plans to revoke "most favored nation" trade status for Russia over the invasion, The Associated Press and Reuters reported.
The move was expected to be announced as part of a concerted effort by the U.S., European Union and the Group of Seven Countries, they reporter. NBC News has not independently confirmed the news.
The move would come amid growing bipartisan pressure for Washington to revoke "permanent normal trade relations" with Russia, with Zelenskyy also calling on the U.S. to further sanction and isolate Moscow.
It would also come just days after the Biden administration moved to ban imports of Russian oil and gas as the West adds to an ever-growing list of sanctions targeting Russia's most powerful and wealthy.
Harris, meanwhile, was heading to Romania after meeting with officials in Poland.
On Thursday, the vice president announced that the U.S. had delivered two Patriot missile defense systems to Poland "as a reminder and as a demonstration of our commitment to the security of our allies."
She also announced that the U.S. would be giving $50 million in humanitarian assistance to help the country aid the more than 1.4 million refugees who have fled across the border from Ukraine in search of refuge.
Harris said she supported a war crimes investigation into Russia's actions in Ukraine, but stopped short of branding Moscow's "atrocities" war crimes herself.