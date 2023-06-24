FROM A TEMPORARY AIRFIELD IN EASTERN UKRAINE — For two long and bloody weeks, Ukrainian troops have been carrying out an assault on heavily fortified Russian positions across the war's front lines.

Despite recapturing a string of small villages, the counteroffensive's progress has largely been measured in yards, not miles. Even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged the advances are slower than he hoped.

One reason for the limited gains on the ground is that Ukraine is badly outgunned in the skies.

Russia's combat aircraft are far more advanced and it has far more of them. An analysis by FlightGlobal, an aviation website, found Russia had fifteen times more jets and attack helicopters than does Ukraine.

NBC News saw that disparity up close on a recent trip to a sunny clearing in eastern Ukraine, where the country's 18th Separate Brigade had set up a temporary airfield for its aging fleet of Soviet-era helicopters.

The field had little in the way of permanent infrastructure. Keeping the Mi-8s and Mi-24s stationed in one place for too long could invite Russian missiles, officers said.

The brigade is nicknamed after the inventor Igor Sikorsky, who founded the Connecticut-based aviation company that still bears his name. A century later, Sikorsky might admire the continuing Ukrainian ingenuity that allowed the 18th Brigade’s helicopters to be fueled and armed on a grassy meadow.