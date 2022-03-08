Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as two million flee Russian assault

Ukraine began evacuating residents from one besieged city Tuesday as the country sought to ease a growing humanitarian crisis fueled by a Russian assault that has stalled on the ground but brought increasing devastation from the air.

The two countries agreed to the new evacuation corridor and cease-fire for the northeastern city of Sumy after days of unsuccessful efforts to evacuate civilians from hard-hit areas amid continued Russian attacks and skepticism about Moscow's intentions.

As his country entered its 13th day of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded a defiant note in a speech from his office in the capital, Kyiv, saying that he was staying put and “not retreating."

Moscow, facing fierce resistance and crippling sanctions, threatened to stop the flow of gas through pipelines from Russia to Europe.

Latest developments on Ukraine:

Russia and Ukraine agree to humanitarian corridor in hard-hit northeastern city of Sumy.

Strikes overnight in Sumy hit residential buildings, killing civilians, Ukrainian officials said.

Two million people have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency said.

Nearly all of Russia’s troops that had been amassed around Ukraine have been deployed, a senior U.S. defense official said.

Ukrainian officials pushed for the latest evacuation effort to succeed after several failed attempts to allow residents to flee Russian bombardment in other cities.

“Let’s try again,” Zelenskyy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak posted on Twitter early Tuesday.

From Mariupol in the southeast to Sumy further north, days of unceasing Russian strikes and encirclement have destroyed critical infrastructure and left cities without heat, electricity, water and food.

Video posted by the Ukrainian state communications agency showed people with bags boarding buses from Sumy, but it was not clear how long the effort would last or whether it would extend to other cities.

Moscow had offered on Monday to allow civilians to travel safely on designated routes from some areas that led to Russia or its close ally Belarus — an offer that Ukraine rejected.

The evacuation from Sumy began after the city faced an overnight barrage, with Russian strikes targeting residential buildings and killing more than a dozen people, according to interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, including two children.

NBC News has not verified the numbers of people killed. Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians.