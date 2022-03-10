Three dead in hospital attack, top diplomats meet as Russia's Ukraine war enters third week

Russia's war in Ukraine entered its third week Thursday with civilians across the country facing intensifying attacks and Moscow facing growing accusations of war crimes over its assault.

Fresh strikes hit the besieged southern city Mariupol, and Ukrainian officials said a Russian airstrike on a hospital a day earlier had killed at least three people, including a child.

News of the deaths came just as the country's top two diplomats met early Thursday for the highest-level talks since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of his democratic neighbor.

Russian forces have struggled to make progress on the ground in two weeks of fighting, but brought increasing devastation from the air. With its military campaign bogged down and its economy hit by crippling sanctions, Washington voiced concerns that Russia could be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

Latest developments on Ukraine:

Top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey.

Ukraine said a Russian airstrike on a Mariupol hospital killed three people, including a 6-year-old child.

Ukraine renewed efforts to evacuate residents of hard hit areas across the country.

U.S. officials warned Russia could be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in the conflict.

Ukrainian officials said they would again attempt to evacuate residents of battered towns and cities along seven safe routes agreed with Russia. Previous attempts in recent days have been marred by Russian shelling along the routes.

Roughly 35,000 civilians were able to escape Wednesday during what was supposed to be a daylong cease-fire in six areas around the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The heavily-hit port city of Mariupol was among those listed for evacuation but has been bombarded with relentless shelling and airstrikes, including two reported Thursday morning by the national police, that have left it with no heat, electricity or water for at least a week in freezing temperatures.