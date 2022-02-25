Explosions rock Ukraine’s capital as Russian forces advance on Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was rocked Friday by explosions and the prospect of an imminent Russian attack.

Invading Russian troops bore down on the city of 3 million people despite a desperate day of Ukrainian defense in which hundreds of its troops were killed and injured.

“The hardest day will be today,” Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on the messaging service Telegram early Friday. "The enemy’s plan is to break through with tank columns" to Kyiv, he added.

Day two of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine began with many residents in the capital huddled in shelters as air-raid sirens wailed and Russian forces advanced. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion has brought airstrikes and ground battles to Ukraine, while threatening to upend the world's security order.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is “the number one target” of Putin's attack — backing up Western intelligence that Russia intends to decapitate his Western-leaning government and possibly replace it with a regime closer to Moscow.