Russian and Ukrainian officials were set to sit down for talks on Monday even as fighting raged around key Ukrainian cities and Russian President Vladimir Putin confronted the fallout from Western sanctions.

Ukraine said that it would push for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country. Its delegation for the talks included Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, among other officials.

Kyiv's position has been bolstered by its staunch early resistance in the face of the Kremlin's attack, growing military assistance from countries across the world and an effort to isolate Russia economically.

Tensions escalated further Sunday when Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be on high alert, a move that came as his invasion did not appear to be proceeding as he might have hoped.