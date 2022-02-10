Russia begins military drills in Belarus, further stoking Ukraine invasion fears

Russia began major military drills with close ally Belarus Thursday, the latest stage in a massive military buildup near Ukraine's borders that has stoked fears Moscow could invade its neighbor.

The joint exercises were expected to involve tens of thousands of troops, weapons systems and other forces that have been massing in Belarus, on Ukraine's northern border, for weeks — overseen by Russia's top military commanders. They also coincide with Russian warships arriving in the Black Sea for naval drills off Ukraine's southern coast, a move that Kyiv labeled part of a "hybrid war."

The massive deployment of force has raised concerns that Moscow could use the military and naval drills as a pretext for preparations to attack Ukraine. The Kremlin's standoff with the United States and its allies has shown no sign of easing despite a flurry of diplomatic activity this week.

Russian forces have been gathering at training grounds in Belarus for weeks. Russian Defense Ministry / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This active phase of the drills in Belarus is scheduled to last until Feb. 20 and is pre-planned, according to Moscow. NATO said last week they would involve up to 30,000 combat troops, labeling it “the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War.”

Moscow has said the troops will withdraw after the exercises, which it said will rehearse “repelling external aggression,” and denied having any plans to attack Ukraine. But the accumulation of forces in Belarus is just part of an extraordinary military buildup around Ukraine that has left Western leaders scrambling to avoid a fresh conflict on European soil.

The Kremlin made a series of bold security demands late last year to halt the expansion of NATO in Eastern Europe and stop Ukraine from ever joining the alliance.

They have been deemed non-starters by the U.S. and its allies, but diplomatic efforts have continued in a bid to de-escalate the situation and deter a potential invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month the West has ignored Russia’s key demands and on Thursday re-iterated his desire for “comprehensive, legally enforceable security guarantees.”

The White House, which has been sounding the alarm about a possible invasion for weeks, said the drills don’t instil confidence that a de-escalation is possible.

“We see this as certainly more of an escalatory and not a de-escalatory action,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday.

Moscow has said it has the right to move forces across its territory, or that of an ally, as it sees fit. But on Thursday Ukraine accused Russia of blocking parts of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to its south “under the pretext of naval drills.”

Kyiv's foreign ministry said the arrival of six warships were part of a “hybrid war” campaign and had made navigation in the area virtually impossible, threatening international trade.

Ukraine was holding its own military drills Thursday that will involve the use of drones and anti-tank missiles, some of which have been recently provided by Kyiv’s allies as the West sends military aid to shore up the country's defenses.

Russian ships sailed through the Dardanelles strait, en route to the Black Sea, earlier this week. AP

Ukrainian officials have sought to tone down the alarmist rhetoric coming out of Washington, saying it creates unnecessary panic and de-stabilizes the country.

Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in Ukraine’s east, a war that has rumbled on ever since despite a series of shaky cease-fires, costing an estimated 14,000 lives, according to the United Nations.

But amid fears of an invasion, the U.S. has moved 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe and was firming up plans to help evacuate Americans if needed through Poland, a senior defense official and a U.S. official told NBC News on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden warned this week that Americans who are not U.S. government employees should leave the country, saying, “I’d hate to see them get caught in a crossfire.”