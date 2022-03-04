Russian forces took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant Friday after shelling sparked a fire and fears of nuclear meltdown.
The blaze at the Zaporizhzhia plant, located in Ukraine's southeast, was extinguished early Friday but not before it spread fears of catastrophic fallout across the continent.
The crisis came as Russian forces made gains in the country's south and Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis worsened, with residential areas increasingly coming under siege despite some progress in talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had already raised the specter of nuclear war over Europe, intensified his assault on his democratic neighbor as he deepened a crackdown on dissent at home.
Latest developments on Ukraine:
- Russian forces occupied Europe's biggest nuclear power plant after shelling sparked a fire.
- Ukraine and Russia tentatively agreed to create humanitarian corridors that would allow for safe evacuations of civilians.
- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov warned that the situation was at a “tipping point.”
- Russian President Vladimir Putin deepened his crackdown on dissent and war coverage.
The fire at the power plant, which broke out after fierce fighting between Russian troops and Ukrainian forces, was extinguished several hours after it ignited alarm across world capitals.
Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had "occupied" the site.
The state nuclear regulator said the blaze was centered on a building identified as a training center, and that there was some damage to the compartment of reactor No. 1 but that it did not affect the safety of the unit.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said no “essential” equipment had been damaged and both Kyiv and Washington said there was no indication of an increase in radiation levels.
The world’s largest nuclear disaster took place in Chernobyl, Ukraine in 1986. That site is now also occupied by Russian forces.
In an emotional video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of purposefully targeting the Zaporizhzhia power plant.
“They know where they are shooting,” he said in a message posted on Telegram.
"If there is an explosion it is the end for all of us. The end of Europe. The evacuation of Europe."
President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Zelenskyy about the incident, with both urging Russia to stop military activities in the area so firefighters and emergency responders could get to the site.
Enerhodar, the crucial energy-producing city near to the Zaporizhzhia plant, was just one of the fronts where Russian forces were advancing in Ukraine's south.
The strategic port city of Kherson on the Dnieper river came under Russian control Thursday, the first major city they have seized since launching their invasionast week. Along the coast, Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, remained in Ukrainian hands but was encircled and blockaded by Russian forces. It was facing intense shelling and was without electricity, heat or. water.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Friday that the situation in the country was at a “tipping point.”
“The situation in the south remains difficult,” he said, and hard decisions had to be made about where to deploy the country’s forces.
But Reznikov added that a fierce defense in the northern cities of Sumy and Chernihiv, where a Russian advance has been bogged down, had spared the capital from coming under siege.
A mileslong Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv has made little progress over the last few days, with Russia’s northern advance stalled due to fierce Ukrainian defense and its own logistical issues.
The nuclear scare came just hours after a second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials ended with the two sides tentatively agreeing to establish humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of supplies to those staying in the country.
Russia’s advances have brought death and destruction to major cities across Ukraine.
Air raid sirens sounded early Friday in the western city Lviv, that has become a hub for international diplomats, the news media and refugees fleeing west.
As the invasion has progressed and its military has struggled to make progress, Russia’s global isolation has grown and Putin has tightened his grip domestically.
The country's parliament passed a bill Friday introducing sentences of up to 15 years in prison for intentionally spreading “fake” information about military action.
Putin's security services have intensified a crackdown on dissent and moved to quash any coverage of the war that didn’t meet the Kremlin’s strict requirements.
Russia's communications watchdog has restricted access to the BBC Russian service as well as Radio Liberty and the independent Meduza media outlet, the RIA state news agency reported.
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the BBC was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia.
The independent radio network Echo of Moscow and the television station TV Rain also said they were halting operations Thursday.
Global condemnation has been allied with crippling sanctions that have sent Russia's economy spiraling, with companies shutting down their operations in the country as it becomes increasingly isolated economically, too.
The country’s stock market remained closed on Friday.