Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Russian strike on Dnipro apartment block

Rescuers searched through the night for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukrainian officials said Sunday as the hunt for those buried in the debris went on.

Offering his “condolences to relatives and friends” of the victims President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post that 25 people, including a child, had died in the strike on the city in south-central Ukraine.

He said that 73 people, including 13 children were injured and 43 were missing. He added that 39 had been rescued.

“Round the clock. We continue to fight for every life,” he said.