Explosion rocks Russian city close to Ukraine border

An explosion rocked the center of the Russian city of Taganrog near the border with Ukraine Friday, injuring several people, state media reported.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, and there were conflicting reports about how many people were injured.

Alongside images of rubble and a damaged building posted on it's Telegram channel, the state-owned news agency RIA Novosti quoted Rostov Regional Governor Vasily Golubev as saying four people had been injured.

However, in a separate post it quoted unnamed emergency service officials as saying seven people had been injured.

Elsewhere, prominent Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel that an explosion rocked a major oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, around 850 miles north of Taganrog.

Preliminary information suggested it was caused by an explosive device, he said, adding that no one was injured and the damage was not serious.

