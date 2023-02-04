Wife pays tribute to 'selfless' marine veteran who died treating people in Ukraine

The wife of a Marine veteran turned medical volunteer who was killed in Ukraine paid tribute to her “selfless” husband Saturday.

“I can’t imagine our lives without him. I loved him so much, and he loved me so well,” Alex Potter said of her husband Pete Reed in a statement.

“Everything he did was always for the benefit of others,” she said, adding that his “big personality overlaid the fact that he was also incredibly sensitive, loving, and brave in all aspects of the word, someone who carried me and others through incredibly hard times, placing others’ needs above his own.”

Reed, 33, was killed Thursday “while rendering aid” in the city of Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Global Response Medicine, the group he founded to help provide emergency medical care for people displaced by war or disaster, said in a statement Friday.

The city and its surrounding area have become a focal point of the war and both Ukraine and Russia have suffered huge losses in their bids to secure it.

Control of Bakhmut would likely be seen as a significant, if costly, victory for the Kremlin, which has suffered repeated setbacks on the battlefield and rare signs of disquiet at home as the war approaches the one-year mark.