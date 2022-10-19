Italy's Berlusconi says he exchanged alcohol and 'sweet letters' with Putin

ROME — Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian leader who recently returned to frontline politics, has reconnected with his old friend Russian President Vladimir Putin with an exchange of gifts and “sweet” letters over his recent birthday.

Berlusconi, a crucial kingmaker for a right-wing coalition that is seeking to form a government after pledging to back Ukraine, was recorded boasting that the pair recently got back in touch.

“I reconnected with President Putin — a little bit, well a lot,” the 86-year-old reportedly said during a conversation with lawmakers from his center-right Forza Italia party, according to Italy’s LaPresse news agency which published the comments.

“For my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of Vodka and a very sweet letter,” he said, adding that he responded by sending bottles of the Italian wine Lambrusco “and a letter just as sweet.”

“I have been declared by him as the first of his five real friends,” he said.

Putin presents a book about his rural lodge to Berlusconi in Zavidovo, northwest of Moscow in 2003. Viktor Korotayev / AP

The comments made front-page news in Italy as the country’s conservative coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, who strongly backed Ukraine during the recent election campaign, is deciding on who should make up its cabinet before formal consultations this week to form a new government.

Meloni needs the support of Forza Italia to keep its majority in the Senate and the lower house of parliament. Among other ministries, the party has expressed an interest in leading the country’s foreign ministry.

Meloni’s other ally in the coalition, Matteo Salvini of The League, has repeatedly called for Italy to end its sanctions against Russia.

Meloni’s Brother’s of Italy party, which can trace its roots back to a fascist party founded by supporters of dictator Benito Mussolini, has yet to respond publicly to the comments.

But the opposition Democratic Party’s Enrico Letta, who has warned that Meloni’s right-wing coalition represents a threat to democracy, pounced.

In a tweet, he recalled that another coalition member, the right-wing League, has questioned European Union sanctions against Russia because of the impact on the Italian economy.

“Who’s harming Italy abroad? The opposition that is in opposition?” Letta wrote. “The president of the (lower) Chamber who delegitimizes E.U. sanctions against Russia? ... Berlusconi who reconnects with the invader of Ukraine?”

It’s not the first time Berlusconi has seemingly defended Putin with whom he has a long and friendly history. He has entertained the Russian leader at his Sardinian villa and even visited Crimea with Putin in 2014 after the Russian leader annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

Late in the campaign, he seemed to justify Russia’s invasion by saying Putin was forced into it by pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv within a week, replace (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy’s government with decent people and then leave,” Berlusconi told his favorite late-night talk show host on Sept. 22. Later he backtracked, saying his words had been “oversimplified.”

Berlusconi responded with a joke when asked about his latest comments by reporters, although his Forza Italia party tried to distance itself from the comments.

“The position of Forza Italia and President Silvio Berlusconi with respect to the Ukrainian conflict and Russian responsibilities is known to all and is in line with the position of Europe and the United States, reaffirmed on several public occasions,” the party said in a statement. “There are no margins of ambiguity, nor have there ever been.”